POLISH people living in York are planning a demonstration outside the Minster on Thursday evening in protest at tough new restrictions which have been imposed on abortions in Poland.
Protests have erupted across Poland after the country's' top court ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects are unconstitutional, meaning that terminations will only be allowed in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's health is at risk.
Now Aleksandra Kowara, of York's Polish community, is organising a protest at the front of the Minster between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday in support of pro-choice protesters in Poland.
"Womens' rights - or rather the rights of people with uteri - are under attack and we want to show that we won't be indifferent," she said.
She urged people to come along and show they cared about humans rights, but said they must wear a mask and stay at least two metres apart from each other because of the coronavirus, and stay away if they have any symptoms.
"We would love to welcome any locals or anybody who would like to show their support," she said.
"Joining in, even for a couple of minutes, would be greatly appreciated."
