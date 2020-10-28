“GOODBYE and long live France.”

Those were the words of Air Chief Marshall Sir Norman Bottomley in October 1945, on the departure of the French heavy bomber squadrons from Elvington, near York, after the end of the Second World War.

It is 75 years this month since the French squadrons left Elvington and returned to France.

In October 1945 the population of York was invited to a special ceremony presided by Air Vice Marshall Sir Bottomley.

He said he had the honour of wishing the French farewell on behalf of the RAF on their return to their country after such a long exile - but said they left “basked in the glory” they deserved.

He added: “Finally, in this moment, we have a special thought for those brave airmen who gave their lives for the allied cause. They died for France, and not only for France but also for all the allies, for all those who suffered oppression and aggression from the enemy. We will never forget them.”

A military band played the ‘Marseillaise’ and ‘God Save the King’ to bid the airmen farewell.

The site is RAF Elvington is now home to the Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial.

Museum director Barbara George said: “Elvington was a French enclave on British soil, from 1944 to 1945, the only one of its kind, with over two thousand French aircrew stationed there.

“The British and French flags flew side by side at the entrance to the Base.

“During 11 months, the French Squadrons took off from Elvington, by day and by night, on long and perilous raids on Germany. Operations often exceeded eight-and-a-half hours in the air with crew in a state of indescribable nervous tension.

“The French in Elvington lived in exile, far from their families, far from their homeland, far from everything. Their life was perilous and each and everyone thought of the day when they could go back to their liberated homeland and hold their loved ones in their arms again.

“In all the veterans accounts, the French airmen of Elvington have always showed great affection and respect for the British people who welcomed them so warmly.”