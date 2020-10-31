Storm (a white and tabby domestic long hair) and Scamp are York Animal Home's longest-stay cats at the moment.

They are both very sweet-natured and gentle boys, who are continuously overlooked.

Scamp is a very shy boy who likes to keep himself to himself. He will sit back and just watch as Storm gets a fuss made of him. Once he realises it is safe, however, he likes to comes to have a fuss made of him, too, and thoroughly enjoys it.

Both cats can often be found snoozing the days away snuggled up together.

They are quite quiet boys who just love the quiet life. Some nice food, a comfy bed and lots of TLC is all they ask.

Storm's coat does take quite a lot of time to maintain as it can get matted very quickly.

He is in a routine at The Animal Home where he gets groomed every day.

At first he did not like this too much but now he is used to it he absolutely loves groom time.

Both animals will take some time to settle in due to their shy natures.

But once they get to know you they will make the most fantastic pets.

They would be best suited to a home where there are no other pets.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter.

The home relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk