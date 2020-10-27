A MAN has been ordered to pay nearly £500 for urinating in the street.
York Magistrates Court sitting on Friday, October 23, heard that Hayden Stringer, 21, of Garth Drive, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to a charge of urinating in public on New Year’s Eve last year.
Stringer was fined £105, ordered to pay a surcharge of £32 and ordered to pay costs of £337.50 – a total of £474.50 - for urinating in Market Place, Selby, in a case brought by Selby District Council.
The council brought the prosecution as part of a bid to stamp out antisocial behaviour in Selby.
