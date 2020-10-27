A LANDLORD has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines and costs for fly-tipping.
Selby District Council prosecuted Leeds landlord Mohammed Hussain who pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court on Friday, October 23 to failing to ensure household waste from his property was transferred to an authorised person.
Hussain, 62, from Newton Park View, Leeds, paid two individuals to dispose of rubbish from his property – which was then dumped onto a farmer’s lane and field in South Milford.
Selby District Council’s Enforcement Officers investigated and found evidence linking the waste to Mr Hussain.
He was fined £500, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30, £240 to reimburse the farmer who had to pay for the removal of the waste from his property and costs of £412.50 – a total of £1,182.50.
Meanwhile on the same day at the same court Selby District Council successfully prosecuted Hayden Stringer, 21, of Garth Drive, Hambleton, who pleaded guilty to a charge of urinating in public on New Year's Eve last year.
Stringer was fined £105, ordered to pay a surcharge of £32 and ordered to pay costs of £337.50 – a total of £474.50 - for urinating in Market Place, Selby.
