On the market for a new home?

When shopping around, it makes sense to look at some of the most popular listings in the region.

Working with Zoopla, we can reveal which York houses received the most page views in the last month.

The properties on the list are incredibly varied and range from a

Here are five of the most viewed York properties on Zoopla- and they're all for sale:

Bowness Drive

£395,000

Bowness Drive (Photo: Zoopla)

With 7950 page views, this is the most popular York property on Zoopla right now.

It’s clear to see why as the three bedroom property would be the perfect family home.

It is described as a “superbly” presented property with potential to expand and renovate.

It has been recently updated by the current owners and offers the potential for a self-contained annex.

Curious to learn more? Visit Zoopla.

Church Gate

£325,000

Church Gate (Photo: Zoopla)

This property has only been on the market since the 12th October but it has also racked up 7922 page views.

The attractive property has three bedrooms- one of which has an attached en suite shower room.

The focal point of the house has to be the contemporary kitchen which has a range of built in appliances.

It was first listed for £340,000 but the asking price has since reduced by £15,000.

Find out more about this listing on Zoopla.

Ouseacres

£270,000

Would you live here? (Photo: Zoopla)

This property is described as a “stunning” period property which dates back to the 1930s.

It has three bedrooms a family bathroom and plenty of loft space.

If you want to purchase this property then you better act fast- over 5500 other potential buyers have viewed the property in the last thirty days.

Curious to learn more? Visit the Zoopla listing.

Lendal Hill House, Lendal Bridge

£895,000

Lendal Hill House (Photo: Zoopla)

In this last 30 days, this property has been viewed 4263 times.

The unique property is partially constructed from the historic city walls and is tucked away down a quiet, cobbled street.

The garden is a focal point of the property, as you get spectacular views of the River Ouse as you relac.

Find out more about this property by visiting Zoopla.

Allington Drive

£290,000

Allington Drive (Photo: Zoopla)

If you’re looking for a simple three bedroom family home, then this house could be the answer.

It has been viewed over 2970 times since first being listed in on 13 October, and there are several reasons why the property has proven to be so popular.

It’s in a popular location and it is also close to some top schools.

The property itself has recently been extended and has an enviable modern bathroom.

Find out more on Zoopla.