A YORK student is warning people who park their vehicles on the city's streets to "be careful" after her car was vandalised.
Chantele Hodson, 20, said her car was parked on a road in the Clifton area when it was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"They smashed my windscreen, ripped off my windscreen wipers, damaged the paint on my bonnet and side of my car," she said, adding: "They have also attempted to rip off my number plate."
She believes it happened at around 1.45am as she was woken up by a loud bang about that time.
"I went downstairs to investigate but didn't check my car," Chantele said. "I had work and had to leave at 6am and that's when I realised what had happened.
"I was shocked. My main worry was getting to work."
She estimates it will cost about £600 to repair the car, which she is paying for herself rather than claiming on her insurance which will increase the cost of her policy.
Chantele has reported the incident to North Yorkshire Police.
