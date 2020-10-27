COULD a Woolworths store be returning to York in 2021?
If a Tweet from Woolworths UK is to be believed, Woolworths stores are returning to UK high streets next year.
Woolworths new official Twitter account today posted the following:
Its tweet said: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!
"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ."
In York Woolworths closed its York branch in Spurriergate after trading in the city for more than 80 years back in 2008.
The 15,000 square foot shop, which employed 44 staff and is now home to Boots, closed for the final time on January 19.
So... we’re popular (that’s for sure!)— Woolworths UK (@UKWoolworths) October 27, 2020
Our trial stores will open in 2021. Very own the online Woolsworths, so we will be retail only. Before we launch we have a few legal contracts to sign, but we’re super excited!
This will be your Woolsworths ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SwEXD1Gs3w
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment