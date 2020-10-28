There is a pandemic on. Because of that shops closed, therefore lots of people resorted to online shopping. Those are some of the factors that have contributed to the ‘dying’ city centre.
Once shops opened again many people were out of work, so there was less spending money around: another contributing factor. And there is a world crisis going on with climate change and pollution being factors.
I don’t, therefore, think that taking cheap shots at Councillor Andy D’Agorne and calling him a car hater is fair, Mr Zimnoch (Letters, October 24). He, like many of us, is not against cars: we are against pollution, and damage to the city.
Mr Zimnoch says there is no money for replacement parking in St. George’s Field. Why does he think building a five-storey car park, costing millions, will restore businesses in York’s city centre? Shopping has changed, businesses need to change too to encourage people.
I think this council has gone out of its way to help and accommodate the people of York, many of whom have taken to cycling and walking. Making York pollution-free and more environmentally friendly, with fewer cars and more bikes and pedestrians, is the way forward.
Lynette Mills, Fishergate