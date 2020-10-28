Ryedale’s MP Kevin Hollinrake is an exceptional person. Of the more than 300 MPs who recently voted against funding free meals for disadvantaged children over the school holidays, he has topped the expenses league table.
York’s two MPs, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy, who didn’t vote against the funding, claimed a relatively modest £16,000 and £33,000 respectively in expenses for 2019/20.
Kevin Hollinrake – a millionaire – claimed £88,197.05 on top of his £81,932 salary (the average salary for Ryedale is £30,000). Meanwhile, poor children in deprived communities hit by growing unemployment will go hungry over the Christmas holidays.
Providing free school meals in the summer holiday cost £20 million per week, so extending this over Christmas would be less than half a per cent of what was spent on a private Test and Trace system that doesn’t work.
Dr Peter Williams, Newbiggin, Malton
