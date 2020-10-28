Early on Sunday evening I was walking down Green Dykes Lane when I saw a dark shape coming towards me on the pavement at some speed.
An unlit cyclist I assumed. But no, it was an electric scooter. It whizzed by me, the only illumination a small red rear light at pavement level. If there was a front light it was not working.
On the road, in the dark, it would have been easily missed by a motorist. On the pavement it adds to the daily menace of illegal cyclists and risk of injury to pedestrians.
If only these illegal riders would just think of the dangers they pose to others, that they could cause life-changing injuries. Do electric scooters have bells?
Elizabeth Hardcastle (Mrs), Thief Lane, York
