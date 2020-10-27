A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has raised hundreds of pounds to help the homeless by sleeping outside for a night.

Michael Villanyi, of Barlby, near Selby, is raising money for the Crisis charity after watching a programme on homelessness.

“He could not believe there are people who have to face sleeping on the streets every night,” his mum Alex Meredith said.

“It really upset him.

“He wanted to raise money for the homeless.”

Michael, who attends Barlby Community Primary School, decided to sleep outside in his garden using a tent along with his step-father Jack Burgess on Monday night.

“It gave him a sense of what it is like to be on the streets,” Alex said.

“They took out a few layers and they were fine.

“I am really proud of Michael.”

Jack added: “Even though he used a tent it still gave him an experience of what conditions these unfortunate people go through every night.

“For a six-year-old to come up with the idea of doing charity work all on his own, I feel it is a truly remarkable gesture.”

By Tuesday morning, Michael had raised around £300 for Crisis, and people can still donate on a Just Giving page set up by Alex.

To support Michael and make a donation, search for ‘Alexandra’s Michaels big sleep out!’ on Just Giving.

Crisis supports people out of homelessness for good. The charity does this through education, training and support with housing, employment and health.

It offers one to one support, advice and courses for homeless people in 12 areas across England, Scotland and Wales.

The charity helps homeless people find and keep a rented home by working with landlords to ensure a supply of places to live, and giving homeless people the tools and knowledge they need to rent successfully.