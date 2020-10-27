THE ‘big chip guy’ from York has completed a gruelling 100k challenge to support care at York Hospital.

Oliver Dale, from Huntington, became a local celebrity after discovering a large chip during the lockdown earlier in the year.

Oliver set his sights on raising money for the hospital, as he set himself a new goal.

He took on the task of running 100km in 10 days, completing 10km each day.

Oliver said: “Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon and the quicker we all realise that the sooner we can all pull together to fight this pandemic.

“This was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s been totally worth it.”

He has managed to raise over £400 so far, but is aiming to reach his target of £1,000, all of which will be donated to the York Teaching Hospital charity.

Oliver went on to say: “You’ve not heard the last of me, I’m already looking at my next fundraising challenge.

“However, this one might be more mental than physical.”

The ‘big chip’ man’s donation page can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3iXFeyl