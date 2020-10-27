FOUR people have been arrested after police stopped a car which allegedly drove at more than 100mph on the A64.
The car was recorded at that speed by a police camera van.
North Yorkshire Police's operational support unit and roads policing group were then deployed and pulled the car over.
The unit said on Twitter that four men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
A knife and cash were also found, and the driver tested positive for cannabis, the unit added.
