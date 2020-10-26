YORK'S universities have reported further cases of coronavirus amongst students and staff - but the outbreaks finally appear to be easing at both institutions.
The University of York says 35 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in its community since Friday, which compares with 114 new cases last Monday.
It says it currently has 157 people self-isolating after a positive test, which compares with 331 a week ago.
York St John University says it has 37 people self-isolating after a positive test, which compares with 57 last Monday.