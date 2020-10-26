A NEW area of York has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
Latest data from Public Health England shows that 36 cases were confirmed in Clifton North in the seven days to October 21.
This is only three less than the 39 cases confirmed in Tang Hall and one more than the 35 cases confirmed in the Rawcliffe and Clifton South area.
The Fulford, Heslington and University of York area had the most cases confirmed, with 116 in the seven day period, but that is lower than the rate seen earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, Public Health England said that a further 83 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area in the past 24 hours, a further174 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area and 130 cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.