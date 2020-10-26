BUS passengers in York may need to keep their coats, hats and scarves on during the coming winter - the city's biggest bus operator has revealed that windows will need to stay open, no matter how cold the weather.
First York said drivers were being told to open windows at the start of the day and customers asked not to close them during their journeys.
The firm tweeted: "We’re following Govt guidance to increase ventilation on board, unfortunately this applies come rain or shine!
"Fresh air helps keep bus travel safe during the pandemic, and we'd appreciate it if you opened any closed windows on board."