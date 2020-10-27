A 16-YEAR-OLD boy is standing trial at York Crown Court accused of conspiracy to cause explosions.

The teenager is alleged to be part of a gang that toured the country targeting cash machines to blow up by pumping gas into them and setting it alight.

The jury has seen CCTV recordings of three ATM raids, including one in Starbeck, Harrogate.

Howard Shaw, prosecuting, alleged the gang were the modern equivalent of “safe crackers” and had got away with £35,000 from one cash machine.

He said the boy was arrested when police found him and two men who have admitted being part of the gang hiding in a partially submerged tree trunk on the edge of the River Ouse near Fulford after a high speed chase at more than 100mph round the York Outer Road Road, including the wrong way down the A64 from Copmanthorpe to Fulford.

Nearby was the car the prosecution says was used in the raids and inside was equipment the gang used.

The prosecuting barrister alleged that some months before the raids in March 2020, the teenager had posted a video of similar raids on his Facebook page.

The 16-year-old from Doncaster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies conspiracy to cause explosions, conspiracy to burgle and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

Frederick Levi Squires, 38, of Swaffham near Kings Lynn, and George Tunney, 24, of Kirkhouse Green near Doncaster, have each admitted the three charges.

The jury heard there is no forensic or identification evidence linking the boy to the ATM raids .

The trial continues.