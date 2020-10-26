A MAN armed with a hammer has been arrested following an attack on police and a member of the public.

North Yorkshire Police say an investigation is underway following a violent incident in which a man armed with a hammer allegedly assaulted police officers and a member of the public.

The force say the incident happened in Delaney Court in Settle at about 8.30pm on Sunday (25 October 2020).

A spokesman said: "Officers were called to a disturbance at the property and they were met by the 54-year-old man who reportedly assaulted them.

"PAVA spray and taser were used to control the suspect, but it is alleged that he continued to make threats and forced the officers away before following them out onto the street while carrying a hammer.

"Two police vehicles and a parked car were damaged in the incident.

"After discarding the hammer, it is also alleged the man assaulted the driver of another car after entering the vehicle on Duke Street.

"At this point, the police officers bravely restrained the suspect and placed him under arrest.

"He was initially taken to hospital for assessment before being transferred into police custody for questioning, where he allegedly assaulted another officer."

No injuries have been reported by the four officers and the member of the public involved.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12200187789 when providing details.