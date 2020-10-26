MUSIC legend Lionel Richie is set to return to North Yorkshire in 2021.

The global superstar, who was set to be one of the headline acts of the inaugural York Festival this year until it had to be canlled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will bring his live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 12.

Tickets go on sale via www.s,carboroughopenairtheatre.com at 8am on Friday October 30.

This will be the second time Lionel has headlined Scarborough Open Air Theatre following his sold-out show there in 2018. He was due to play the stunning Yorkshire coast venue again this summer only for the show to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel said: “I was really excited to be playing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer as I enjoyed a truly wonderful night there in 2018.

“I was very sad that, like so many things, the show had to be delayed but obviously, everyone’s health and safety comes first. I’m now looking forward to it even more and know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together."

Performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire, all the way from his days with the Commodores to the present day, Lionel’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as Three Times A Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre programmer Peter Taylor said: “We are incredibly proud and excited that Lionel Richie - one of the most successful and celebrated music artists of all time - is returning to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“His 2018 sold-out show here was just a brilliant night and this is going to be another amazing show by an undoubted global superstar. Roll on June 12 next year – we cannot wait!”