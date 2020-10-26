POLICE are trying to trace a man after bikes were stolen from outside York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of two bikes from the hospital bike racks on Monday, October 5 between 3pm and 4pm.
A spokesman for the force said the incident allegedly involved two men snapping locks off the cycles and stealing them.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Shane Burgess or email shane.burgess@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200175054 when passing on information.
