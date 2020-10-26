AN ANONYMOUS tip-off from a concerned McDonald’s customer resulted in the safe arrest of a suspected drug driver who allegedly drove the wrong way down the A64.

The call was made to the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room at 12.08am this morning (Monday) from the fast-food restaurant at Bilbrough Top, on the outskirts of York.

A spokesperson for the force explained: "It was reported that a man seemed to be under the influence of drugs while ordering food inside the restaurant. He then left and got behind the wheel of a beige Nissan Note car which he drove to the nearby Premier Inn car park.

"A Roads Policing Group officer made his way to the location and saw the car driving away at 12.40am.

"When the officer put the blue lights on to pull the vehicle over as it headed towards the westbound carriageway of the A64, the car made off at speed and ended up driving down the wrong way of the road."

At 12.45am, members of the Operational Support Unit spotted the car on the A1237 heading towards the Foxwood roundabout, the spokesperson added.

They said the car was observed going the wrong way round the roundabout and going through red lights. The pursuit was again aborted for safety reasons.

The Force Control Room worked with City of York CCTV operators to track the car as it headed through York.

Officers placed a stinger device on Shipton Road which deflated the tyres of the Nissan just before 1am.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the roads policing officer who had first tried to stop the car, the spokesperson confirmed.

They said he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after failing a drugs wipe test for cannabis, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, being a disqualified driver and having no insurance.

It is also believed the car had previously been stolen and was displaying cloned number plates, according to the spokesperson. It has been seized and work is ongoing to locate the owner.

Following questioning, the man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue, the spokesperson said.

He was transferred into the custody of West Yorkshire Police regarding other alleged criminal matters.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12200187801.