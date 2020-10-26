ANOTHER well known High Street name is leaving York.

Clothing brand Jack Wills is to close its Stonegate store in November.

The shop launched a closing down sale - with a note in the window that states: “Jack Wills: This store will cease trading in November 2020. Please shop online”.

The Press reported earlier this year that the unit is now being marketed for rent by KLM.

The rent is set at £130,000 a year, and it has a rateable value of £84K. The three-storey, Grade II listed building has 2,530 sq ft of sales space over the ground and first floors.

The advert states: “The subject property is situated in a superb location, positioned on prime Stonegate, the city’s aspirational retailing pitch.”

“Stonegate benefits from exceptional footfall and provides a key link from York Minster to St Helen’s Square and the rest of the city.

“The street is very well let with nearby retailers including; Kiehl’s, The White Company, Jo Malone, Berry’s of York, Jigsaw, Hotel Chocolat, and Joules.”

Jack Wills, which sells fashion with a British university vibe, was bought by the Fraser Group earlier this year – the company run by Mike Ashley, which also includes Sports Direct and Game.

Jack Wills’ departure is the latest big name to go in York - which is currently the worst-hit city in the UK for shop closures.

A report by the Local Data Company and PwC UK found that York has been the worst affected area of chain store losses, with a net loss of 55 chain store outlets.

But York BID executive director Andrew Lowson pointed out that the current York vacancy rate of 11.5 per cent, is still well below the national average of 13.3 per cent.

The Press contacted Jack Wills for a comment.