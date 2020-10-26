A NEW £2.8million bowling centre in York has launched a 'fangtastic' Monster Bowl ten pin bowling game for Halloween, giving families something to get their teeth into this October Half Term.

Friends and families who visit the Hollywood Bowl, at the LNER Community Stadium, will get the chance to win a large Slush Puppie if they can spot the pink bowling pin at the head of the other pins, then score a strike between the hours of 4pm and 6pm during October Half Term.

The team at Hollywood Bowl are also offering the chance to win a family bowling pass for up to six people. Simply find a special hidden Halloween bowling pin on its website and post your screenshot to their Hollywood Bowl UK Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning the prize of an after-life time.

Families visiting the centre can also tuck into some ghoulishly good food and refreshments by visiting the in-house American Diner.

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the Monster Bowl competition within our centres, which remain open to offer friends and families a fun and safe environment to create memories together this October Half Term.”

Hollywood Bowl York is encouraging guests to have fun and play safe this Halloween. It is open from 9am to 10pm every day throughout October Half Term with safety measures in place such as enhanced cleaning and social distancing.

Many centres, including York, have also added stylish lane dividers, allowing guests to feel even more secure in their own private space without sacrificing the luxury of Hollywood Bowl’s iconic décor, plus each lane has its own distinctively styled bowling balls, so there’s no worries of getting mixed up with the lane next to you. All amusement machines, as well as seating in the American Diner, are appropriately spaced out.

Guests are encouraged to make bookings ahead of time via the Hollywood Bowl website. Bookings will be restricted to a maximum of six people and guests are advised to check on www.gov.uk for restrictions in their local area.

Book now at www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk