NATASHA Lee from TV licensing wrote to The Press recently on the back of the Tory government breaking its promise to retain the free TV licence for the over-75s.
Could Ms Lee tell me how many people are on Pension Credit?
How many pensioners are NOT on pension credit? And what is the cost of paying 800 customer service jobs to collect £157.50?
She said that ‘we have support measures in place to help older people’. I am being treated for heart failure and am practically housebound I am waiting to see how your ‘support measures’ will help those like me?
I assume neither Ms Lee nor Tory MPs are in their 80s and so have no idea what we are suffering.
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York
Why do we pay licence fee when the BBC is all repeats?
THERE has been a plethora of programme repeats on television, allegedly due to the impact of the coronavirus. The BBC, which tries to pass off a repeats as ‘new’ programmes (20 Years of Bargain Hunt being a prime example) is a particular offender. It is time, therefore, the that corporation decided to suspend the payment of the licence fee for twelve months.
R. Hutchinson, Beckfield Lane, York
