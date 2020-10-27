My invitation to attend the mass flu vaccination at Askham Bar was received on October 14.
I attempted the online booking system which was dire, unusable and left me feeling angry.
Further daily attempts were made and at last on Saturday date of birthday could be entered. It was still far from perfect. Many people will give up completely.
The drive-in at Askham Bar, on the other hand, was extremely well managed.
Sue Green, Sadberge Court, York
