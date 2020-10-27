There has been correspondence in The Press (Letters, October 23 and 24) about whether or not a government under Sir Keir Starmer might have handled the pandemic better than Boris Johnson.
There is one Labour leader in the world who definitely did get it right - Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand. She saw the pandemic coming over the horizon, and she instituted a lockdown early, hard and fast. The result was that a nation of five million people suffered just 25 deaths from the virus. By comparison York and Scarborough have lost over 200 people to the virus.
I believe that Boris Johnson acted too slowly and with a misplaced confidence in the outcome of events. I suspect that Keir Starmer would have acted more in line with Jacinda Ardern than with Boris Johnson, to the benefit of us all.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb, York
