BOOTS is set to launch a new coronavirus test that can return results in just 12 minutes - but does not yet know whether any of its York stores will offer the service.
The pharmacy chain said LumiraDx devices, which are able to quickly process swab tests to give customers same-day results, will be rolled out in selected stores over the next few weeks.
The in-store test service will cost £120 per test and will be available to anyone who is not showing symptoms.
Boots has also launched a 48-hour testing service which is currently available in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with plans to extend the programme to more than 50 outlets across the nation.
The services may be useful as a private pre-flight test for people requiring one before travelling abroad or wanting peace of mind before seeing friends and family.
But asked whether the tests would be available at Boots' stores in Coney Street, York, or at Monks Cross, a spokeswoman said: "We're yet to have a definite location of the 50 stores that will 'house' the 12 min swab test."