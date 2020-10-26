POLICE have carried out random spot checks on vehicles entering York city centre as part of the national Tyre Safety Month.
Spot checks took place this morning (Monday) in Davygate and were conducted by York City Police, the neighbourhood policing team for the city centre, with help from traffic officers.
York City Police wrote on Facebook: "Lots of advice given in relation to low tyre pressures and one vehicle seized with both front tyres in a dangerous bald condition."
