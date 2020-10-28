A RETIRED British Waterways civil engineer has called for 'grab chains' to be installed on the steep-sided city centre banks of York's rivers.

Chris Rainger says the chains would allow anyone who fell into the Ouse or Foss to hold themselves above water and cry for help. They may also be able to manoeuvre along the chain to the nearest ladder, he said.

"The continuing absence of this cheap and simple safety measure is a scandal and more avoidable deaths will occur until they are installed," said Mr Rainger, who contacted The Press following our latest report this week into the tragic death of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry in the River Foss last year.

Since that report, another body has been recovered from the River Ouse near the Blue Bridge. It is thought to be that of missing man Joseph Cafferkey, 72.

Mr Rainger, who lives off Fishergate, said: "We’ve had far too many drownings in our rivers, many of which I believe could have been avoided."

He said British Waterways had installed grab chains along riverbanks in all its tunnels. They were recommended in city centre areas, where river banks are often artificially steep, by ROSPA.

Mr Rainger said the chains should be fixed to eye bolts set into the vertical river banks about 5-6 metres apart. The chains should loop between the bolts, falling and rising so that, whatever the water level, there was always some chain to grasp.

There are grab chains along part of New Walk, he conceded - but not at King's Staith or in the River Foss above Blue Bridge, which are high risk areas.

City of York Council says ladders and other measures were installed along sections of river bank following a ROSPA report in 2015. But not all the city's riverbanks were suitable for grab chains, a spokesperson said: they could cause problems for moored boats. The council did not own all of the river banks, she added.

Andrew Blades of North Yorkshire Fire Service, the chair of York's River Safety Group said, said he would add the issue of grab chains to the next agenda for discussion.