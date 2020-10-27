I would just like to thank the people of York for their incredible generosity last week.
We had a fantastic response at York Foodbank with record donations at supermarkets and directly to the warehouse.
We are convinced this has been inspired by the wonderful Marcus Rashford and as a strong message to the callous Tory MPs who showed not an ounce of compassion or common decency. Are they really that removed from reality? How did you vote Mr. Sturdy?
Tony Gavin (York Foodbank), Church Lane, Strensall, York