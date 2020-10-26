A FILM maker turned to technology to create a crowd scene for a York band's new music video after Covid restrictions ruled out the real thing.
Joe Mishra and his band Kaya needed a video to accompany their new song 'Summer Rays' and wanted to feature a busking scene shot with a crowd of people watching. “There was no way we were going to be allowed to get a big crowd together – but we were determined not to give up,” said Joe.
York film-maker Dave Thorp then decided to use CGI -computer generated images - to create the audience.
"We filmed in Exhibition Square, outside the art gallery, and City of York Council were very helpful and supportive," said Dave. “We used those images as the basis for the CGI models.
“We used green screen to separate the band and we filmed dozens of real supporters individually or in their own bubbles."
Joe said: “It just goes to show that despite so many people telling us that we couldn't – it turns out we could." For more info, go to kayaband.co.uk.