POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to help find a missing North Yorkshire man.
Jeffrey Courtney, 67, was last seen at his home address in Spring Gardens, Cayton, Scarborough, at 10pm last night (Sunday), North Yorkshire Police said.
It is believed Jeffrey will be wearing grey trainers, black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper with a grey collar, the force added.
It said he is 5ft 8” tall, of stocky build, will be wearing glasses, have a graze to his face and has injured ribs.
Officers are concerned for Jeffrey’s safety and urges anyone who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch with the police.
Call 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference 12200187967.
