A MAN who took to social media to accuse his girlfriend of vandalising his car has been given a community order.

York magistrates heard that police spoke to the York woman about Michael Frederick Bryant’s claims.

The couple now want to get back together again.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said the two had been in a relationship for four years.

It had broken down earlier this year and in June, Bryant was made subject to a non-molestation order forbidding him to contact her or have other dealings with her.

On July 8, he made a social media posting claiming she had vandalised his car and tried to put its rear window through.

The woman sat in the public gallery of York Magistrates Court as Bryant admitted his post breached the non-molestation order.

His solicitor Lesley-Anne Robins-Hicks said the couple were getting back together again and she had attended court to support him.

Bryant, currently of Queen Margaret’s Avenue, Knottingley, was given a 30-month community order with a programme on how to conduct personal relationships and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Mrs Robins-Hicks said police had spoken to the woman about the alleged vandalism, and decided to take no further action.

“He (Bryant) felt a sense of injustice.

"It was that injustice and frustration that led him to post on his social media,” she said.

The post had not been sent directly to the woman, but she had been shown it by a friend.