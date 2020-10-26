TO MARK World Mental Health Day, two Army Cadets have successfully set two new Guinness World Record titles.

The first new record for the deepest underground marathon distance run took place on Saturday October 10 at ICL Boulby Mine, North Yorkshire, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Titled ‘Beneath the surface’ the marathon’s aim was to highlight how “we never know what is going on underneath the surface in someone’s mind.”

Representing the Army Cadets were two of the organisation’s ambassadors, Sally Orange and Jordan Wylie, who ran the marathon at a minimum of 1,000 meters below ground for the whole duration.

Speaking after the marathon Sally Orange said: “It was a unique and gruelling challenge for all involved that really demonstrates the power of what can be achieved when you reach out to support each other, which is the same as how poor mental health can to be managed.”

In conjunction with the underground marathon, the second successful record was for the most people completing an online mental health awareness course in 24 hours.

The course was open to all Army Cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, with a total of 1,622 taking part to write their names into the record books.

The outcome is that each participant should now be able to recognise the signs of poor mental health, helping to end the stigma and discrimination around mental health.

Brigadier Stuart Williams OBE said: “The efforts shown by those both involved in the planning and the delivery of this weekend’s activities shows how important mental health is to all within the Army Cadets.”