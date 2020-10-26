THE countdown is underway to the Rugby League World Cup 2021 coming to the York.

To mark a year until the big event, the Minster turned purple and a ticket ballot opened to the public.

One Friday York Minster was illuminated in RLWC Purple and the public ticket ballot is now open to fans and live sport enthusiasts and will remain open for applications until November 16 at 20.21. Applications can be made via: rlwc2021.com/tickets

York will be hosting eight fixtures at the LNER Community Stadium, all in the women’s tournament, starting off with New Zealand vs France.

World renowned poet and proud Northerner Tony Walsh also captured the passion, excitement and community pride that epitomises the spirit of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

The poem, The Power of Together, is a rallying call from Manchester-born Walsh, also known as Longfella, for communities across the country to play their part in supporting the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.

He urges fans to not miss out and play their part in making the tournament one to remember – “Help us bring it, help us sing it; help us make the planet tremble, The Rugby League World Cup is coming. Squads assemble.”

Following the unprecedented demand during the Rugby League family priority access sale, fans are encouraged to apply for a wide selection of matches or use the Powerplay option to have a better chance of seeing their favourite team play during RLWC2021 which puts you in the ballot for tickets to the same match but in the next price up.

Fans are reminded that the public ticket ballot will be the last opportunity to buy a ticket to the tournament at 2020 promotional rates, ticket prices will increase from January 1. Games are set to be held at the new LNER community stadium next year.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 CEO, said: “We are thrilled that a figure such as Tony who, like Rugby League, is a huge part of Northern culture has helped us mark a year to go to the tournament with this iconic poem and video – filmed at the RLWC2021 tournament final venue – Old Trafford, Manchester.

“Tony captures everything that is great about our game and the tournament, particularly the special way it is woven into the fabric of the North of England and the positive social impact the tournament is delivering.”

“October 23 is a day we have all been looking forward to as the one-year countdown begins to the opening match in Newcastle between England and Samoa in 2021. But also, today is a landmark moment not just for the tournament but also the sport of Rugby League as we have the opportunity to welcome many potential future Rugby League fans to the sport through the Public Ticket ballot.

“The ballot provides a brilliant chance for anybody who wants to attend RLWC2021 and watch the most exciting and competitive Rugby League available and be part of sporting history next autumn.”

“York has a big part to play in next years’ tournament, and with just one year to go, we can feel the excitement and tension mounting as the world’s best will be coming to York.”

“England has a rich history of staging great global sporting events with phenomenal public support. We know the Rugby League World Cup 2021 will be no different and fans will turn out in record numbers to support the event.”

Tony Walsh said: “Themes like passion and a sense of community are often features of my poetry and few sports can rival Rugby League for these things. So the invitation to capture the spirit of the game and to help build excitement for a world class sporting event, right here on our doorsteps, was one that I couldn’t resist. Sport has a unique capacity to unite and inspire us and we need that more than ever in these most challenging of times. 12 months to go. “Squads assemble!”

Partners have been working with the Rugby League World Cup team to bring the event to York – including City of York Council, Make It York, York St John University, GLL, York City Knights, University of York and Queen Ethelberga’s.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said : “We are proud to be a host city for next year’s Rugby League World Cup. Thank you to everyone who has supported the event so far. Next year, York will play a key role in the event hosting inspiring athletes and two women’s world cup semi-finals at the LNER Community Stadium. We can’t wait to welcome the world’s best to York as the city hosts another top-class cultural event.”

Sean Bullick, Managing Director, Make It York said: “We can’t wait for York to host the Rugby League World Cup next year and welcome fans and players from across the globe to our city. The countdown really is on now with one year to go for this fantastic event, which will showcase York on the international stage. We are delighted to be working with the Rugby League World Cup team and organisations across York to ensure the event is an incredible city-wide celebration residents and visitors can enjoy. “

Jon Flatman, Chairman, York City Knights said : “This is another key milestone on the road to the Rugby League World Cup coming to York and we are hugely excited to celebrate this one year to go mark. The event is fantastic for the city and we are looking forward to working with partners to ensure a long-lasting legacy across the community and for sport in York. We can’t wait to play host to some of the most amazing sporting talent in the game and to welcome fans to our city to enjoy this incredible tournament.”