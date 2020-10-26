STAFF and residents at a York care home have been rocking out to singer and songwriter, Rod Stewart, in a planned concert that was particularly close to one resident’s heart.
Staff at the Ebor Court home spend time getting to know each resident’s likes, hobbies and interests.
It was through this that lifestyle manager, Susie Carman, discovered that 88-year-old resident, Dot Hudson, is a superfan of Rod Stewart.
They then began thinking of how they could bring his concerts into the home.
The team decided to organise their very own concert using a large cinema TV to screen one of Rods performances.
Dot, 88, said: “I had a wonderful evening and now so many of my friends at the home love Rod too, so we can all enjoy his music together.”