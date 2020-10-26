A DOMESTIC violence survivor will gain a royal award for the second time when she is honoured on national television at a prestigious award ceremony next week.

Rebecca Beattie of York will receive the Prince's Trust Young Achiever Award at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Among more than 50 public figures and celebrities taking part will be the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Rebecca will add the award to the regional Hallmark Ambassador of the Year award she won at the 2019 Prince's Trust Awards.

When she was 24, she had to rebuild her life from scratch after domestic abuse that left her in hospital needing facial reconstruction surgery. She had been with her partner for five years.

After leaving hospital, she set up ethical clothing brand Always B.U to raise awareness of the kind of physical and economic abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner.

She gives five per cent of every sale she makes to Yorkshire charity Independent Domestic Abuse Services which supports anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse.

The brand is aimed at changing attitudes towards domestic violence and empowering victims of domestic violence.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on November 1 on ITV at 9pm.

Host Carol Vorderman said, “Our winners are the perfect representation of the way the nation has pulled together in 2020.

"People have faced challenges unlike anything we could have imagined, but we have all helped each other through them, and that is what Pride of Britain is all about.

"And it is what our winners are all about too.

"From a six-year-old schoolboy to a 100-year-old war hero, and from a young mum to an England footballer, they have all gone to extreme lengths to put other people first.

"That is a wonderful thing, and it makes this such a special show."

The Pride of Britain Awards is produced by the Daily Mirror in partnership with TSB.