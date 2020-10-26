POLICE arrested a person on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after stopping a car in York.
North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit took to Twitter to say that it stopped a Honda car on Sunday morning with assistance from response colleagues in York and a "large bag of cannabis" was found.
The unit tweeted: "#arrested PWITS drugs. Automobile #seized + evidence of grow at home address."
We don’t do easy Sunday mornings! Turned out not long after starting shift in search for this Honda. Stopped with assistance from response colleagues in #York and large bag of cannabis found. #arrested PWITS drugs. 🚗 #seized + evidence of grow at home address. #notinourcounty pic.twitter.com/ztdpUi9uES— NYP Operational Support Unit (@NYPRoadCrime) October 26, 2020
