CORONAVIRUS cases are continuing to rise steeply in part of York.
In the latest figures released by the Government, Rawcliffe and Clifton South saw 38 cases, a 123.5 per cent increase in cases in the seven days ending October 20
That is a higher increase than the increase from the seven days ending October 19 and gives a seven-day rolling rate figures per 100,000 people of 452.
The area covering Fulford, Heslington and the University of York has a rolling rate of 1,251 per 100,000 people, but the trend there is down, with 120 cases from October 13 to October 20, 27 less than the previous set of figures.
Both areas are graded purple by the Government, the only two in York. Tang Hall, which has many student houses, was downgraded to deep blue from purple today.
Overall, there were 649 positive tests in York in the seven days ending October 20, or 308.1 for every 100,000 people.
No deaths were reported at York Teaching Hospital Trust over the weekend. It manages hospitals in Scarborough and Ryedale as well as York.
In York, 109 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test throughout the epidemic, a rate of 50.1 per 100,000 people. Some parts of the country have seen proportionally three times more deaths.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment