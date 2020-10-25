Tourist attractions and businesses are celebrating Hallowe'en in a Covid-19 secure way over half term.
Castle Museum is offering two guided tours to examine spooky history.
A family friendly tour looks the origins of Hallowe'en traditions and past beliefs about witches and evil spiriis.
The other tour, for older teenagers and adults, concentrates on stories of Yorkshire women labelled as witches, their trials and their fatal outcomes.
Both have to be booked in advance and because of Covid-19 restrictions, the museum is only open for tours and not for general browsing.
The magical and mediaeval themed Treasure Hunt run by Indie York can be done whenever suits you.
Maps with details of the 10 hunts available can be obtained from shops in the organisation for independent businesses and Visit York information centre. Each guides participants to shops, historic sites and attractions in a different part of the city.
City Sightseeing York bus is running Mad Alice's Bloody Bus Tour from tomorrow with tales about Guy Fawkes and Dick Turpin and takes passengers past the more bloody parts of York's history.