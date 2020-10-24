TWELVE small York charities have received grants totalling £51,000 to help them survive and continue to provide vital services for their community.

All are facing increased demands and reduced opportunities for fund raising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between them they support people in crises through family breakdowns, mental health issues, disability, alcohol related issues or bereavement, among other issues.

All are very small, largely volunteer run and are struggling to meet their running costs.

So many local organisations are now facing financial crises the York Small Charities Fund had applications for twice the amount.

It was set up by York CVS and Two Ridings Community Foundation two months ago in response to the pandemic's financial impact on local charities.

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire David Kerfoot who was part of the panel that decided which charities benefited, said: ‘I am extremely proud to have been supporting this campaign as High Sheriff of North Yorkshire.

"So many of our small charities have been severely affected as a result of the pandemic, and without the efforts of York CVS and Two Ridings Community Foundation, the knock-on effect due to lack of funding would have been devastating to so many. A great result so far!’

Justin Mazzotta co-director of Beetle Bank Social Farm for people living with dementia said: ‘The York Small Charities fund has given us some breathing space and considerably increased our chances of survival during the pandemic. Because of this, for the next six months we will be able to operate safely in response to coronavirus and replace lost revenue’.

The 12 which received grants of up to £5,000 each are: York Family Mediation Service, Mainstay which supports people suffering from mental health, York Women's Counselling Service, York and District Riding for the Disabled, Beetle Bank Social Farm, Next Door But One which uses drama and storytelling to bring people closer together, York Alcohol Forum, Biomation Productions C.I.C which runs therapeutic and creative music projects for young people, Kyra Women's Project, York Polish Organisation, York Hotshots which provides physical and mental health classes, and St Michael's York Trust.

The York Small Charities Fund is now closed.

The Coronavirus Community Fund, also managed by Two Ridings Community Foundation, is open for applications from local charitable organisations operating in North and East Yorkshire. To apply visit https://www.tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/coronavirus-community-fund/.