YORK'S families and residents are being urged to shop local during half term to help its shops and eateries survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Two thirds of businesses in the city are independently run, according to Johnny Hayes, chair of Indie York.

He and the city council's economic boss Andrew Waller are urging shoppers and those spending money to spend it on local businesses and not elsewhere.

Mr Hayes said: "York is a city of independents with over 65 percent of businesses in the city being independently run.

"This really helps to makes York to be such a unique place. These businesses need the support of local people to help them to survive. Shopping local is good for the local economy and sense of local community."

Cllr Waller said: “There’s no denying that current restrictions impact daily life in many ways, that being said York’s businesses have made tremendous steps to implement safety features to respond to guidance on the current situation.”

“If we all follow the guidelines, we can protect the people and places we love whilst supporting our local economy and recognising some of the fantastic work that staff in local businesses have done to support us all over the previous months.”

Indie York is running Treasures Trails linked to many of the city's independent businesses during half term.

People following the trails can visit business shop windows and all businesses taking part are providing Covid-19 safe environments to have a shop or a meal inside.

York is in Tier 2 restrictions, so any group indoors can only consist of people from one household. No-one can be in a group of more than six outdoors.

Masks must be worn inside shops or eateries, unless people are eating sitting down.

Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and book a test.