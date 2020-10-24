No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported from York and Scarborough Hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 226 deaths at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust which includes both hospitals.
The Trust stopped hospital visits to all its hospitals earlier this week as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area.
Across England, another 185 people who had tested positive for the virus have died according to figures released this afternoon.
They were aged between 32 and 98 years old. Seven aged between 66 and 90 had no known underlying health condition.
Forty-eight died in hospitals in Yorkshire and North East England.
All their families have been informed.