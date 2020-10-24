A LIFELONG Rod Stewart fans has "attended" one of his concerts for the first time in her 88 years.

Dot Hudson has collected the singer's albums and other memorabilia throughout his career and loves his music.

But she had never attended one of his concerts, something she has always regretted.

When staff at Ebor Court care home where she lives learnt this, they arranged for her to have a special concert.

They screened a recording of one of his Albert Hall concerts on a huge cinema TV in the home on Great North Way, Nether Poppleton, for Dot and all the other residents.

Aftewards, Dot said: "The staff here are absolutely fantastic and always go above and beyond to make residents dreams come true!

"I used to regret never going to a concert but now I can tick that off my list thanks to the team here at Ebor Court.

"I had a wonderful evening and now so many of my friends at the home love Rod too, so we can all enjoy his music together!’"

She also had the chance to hear what it is like to attend a Rod Stewart concert in real life from the home's deputy manager Janette Barrett, who had attended two, the latter in December 2019.

Deputy Manager, Janette Barrett, said, "To be able to share my passion for music with our residents is absolutely brilliant. Our concert was so much fun, and everyone really embraced it, you would have thought Rod Stewart was in the building! I wish cherish the memories we made forever, and I know Dot and the other residents will too!"