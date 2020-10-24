VISITORS to the Yorkshire Arboretum will have two ways of enjoying the autumn.
Artist Jill Welham will show her exhibition “Sunlight Through the Leaves” at the tourist attraction from Monday.
It features cyanotype print works created using leaves and ferns she collected from the arboretum last year.
She said: “I have been interested in the natural world since childhood and most of my early work was inspired by landscapes and flowers.
"Using natural sunlight and subjects collected from nature, making the artwork outside and feeling the change in the seasons keeps me connected to the natural rhythms of life.
"I have chosen leaves with strongly defined shapes to create compositions aiming to capture the essence of an autumn walk through the Arboretum with the leaves falling from the trees, crunching underfoot and floating on the lakes and ponds.”
The exhibition runs from Monday until November 8.