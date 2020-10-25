SEEING is believing! Yes this is a mushroom that looks like a ghost.
The photo was taken by Anne Howard Webb of our Camera Club at Saltmarsh in East Yorkshire. It is the genuine, unfiltered article and not Photoshopped says Anne.
Anne said: "I took it the other year at Saltmarsh and didn’t notice till I took my pictures off camera and there’s a spider there as well!"
And her reaction: "It was - OMG - how weird!"
We've been asking our Camera Club members to share their spooky photos with us.
The best will be displayed in a photospread in The Press and online later this week.
And if you post a spooky photo be sure to use the hashtag #SpookyTimes