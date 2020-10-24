WHO misses Scott the butcher's?

Lots of you judging by the response to our recent article on our best loved memories of York.

Scott's was a legend in its own lunch hour - a bustling proper butcher's shop right in the heart of the city.

It was the place to go for tasty pies and sausages - and was home to the famous York ham.

It was an institution in its own right - and dated back to 1878.

Scott the butcher's Low Petergate in 1983

When it closed its Petergate premises in 2008 many regulars were heartbroken - and many still miss it today.

Here are some of the comments from our recent story.

Sue Cook singled out "Scott's fantastic pork pies" while Lorrain Peers told us that her dad worked in Scott's bakery.

Pauline Moyse said: "Scott's was the best; their pork pies when still warm were great!" And Graham Pittaway echoed that: "Scots pork pies were the best."

If you love sharing old photos and memories of York, please click here to join our new Facebook group: Why We Love York - Memories.

We dipped into our archive to bring you some more photos of Scott's - and some of its famous fare.

Scott's in 1999: Stephen Bailey (left) with Scott's the butcher's staff outside the Petergate shop

Here is Scott's boss Stephen Bailey with sausage maker Ricky Dalleywater photographed in 1997

The sad note in the window at Scott's in 2008 informing customers it is to close.