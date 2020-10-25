I REQUIRE a Coronavirus test soon, shortly before an upcoming procedure at York Hospital.
However instead of my test being at Poppleton Testing Station a mile from my house, I must go to Malton Hospital.
Pardon? Nice though Malton, is I can walk to Poppleton Testing Station.
I will have to drive to Malton, dumping 8 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere quite unnecessarily. Does nobody care about global warming?
I rang the appropriately named(!) Waiting List Team and after holding for 78 minutes (yes 1 hour and 18 minutes!), I was told that my test could not be moved to Poppleton.
The lady had no idea why not, nor how long I had been holding.
I shouldn’t have been surprised. My 19 year old York-based granddaughter was recently sent to Darlington for a test!
What on earth is going on? These are banana republic standards. Hardly surprising with headless chickens in charge everywhere. It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.
Quentin Macdonald,
Manor Farm, Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton,
