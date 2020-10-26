MORE than half of the homes currently up for sale at the Lowfield Green development have already been reserved.

And all six self-build plots on the site have been sold - subject to contract.

The first residents are due to move into their new homes in the next few months, a council meeting heard. A total of 165 homes are being built at the site.

Of the 24 homes first released for sale, 14 were already reserved within 10 weeks of the launch according to a council report.

It says: "Of the 14 homes which have been reserved, six are shared ownership and eight are market sale.

"In total this will deliver £2.54m in sales receipts. This is an increase of £400,000 above previously modelled sales values for these homes.

"This is partly based on homes selling for more than the projections set in July 2019 and partly that our shared ownership buyers have purchased, on average, more than the 40 per cent equity stake which was previously assumed."

The homes were reserved before being completed - and the show village at the site is due to open in November.

Tracey Carter from the council said: "Both market sales and shared ownership homes are selling well and at a value above our previous financial projections."